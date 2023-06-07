Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 507 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.48. 533,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

