Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Lifted by Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 338,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,260 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

