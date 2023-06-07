QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 32,674 Shares

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 5,798,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,474. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 96.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in QuantumScape by 949.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.