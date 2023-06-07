QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 32,674 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 5,798,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,474. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 96.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in QuantumScape by 949.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

