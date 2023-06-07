Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,418,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.