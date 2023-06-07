Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 1,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.