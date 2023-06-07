Raydium Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $44.31 million and $4.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,039,345 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

