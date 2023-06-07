Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $111.00.

6/1/2023 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

6/1/2023 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $106.00.

5/18/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $127.00.

5/16/2023 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $119.00.

5/8/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00.

4/12/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2023 – Phillips 66 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,560. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

