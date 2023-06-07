Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burberry Group (BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON: BRBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2023 – Burberry Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($29.84) price target on the stock.

5/19/2023 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($27.97) price target on the stock.

5/19/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.51) to GBX 2,400 ($29.84). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2023 – Burberry Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,360 ($29.34) price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,245 ($27.91) to GBX 2,360 ($29.34). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Burberry Group Trading Down 0.0 %

BRBY traded down GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,207.04 ($27.44). 659,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,994. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,751.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,459.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,344.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Burberry Group plc alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 44.50 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,841.27%.

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

In related news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($28.84) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,153.16). Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

