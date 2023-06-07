Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 510.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

