Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Position Boosted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Relx by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 71.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.81) to GBX 2,860 ($35.55) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.31) to GBX 3,100 ($38.54) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

