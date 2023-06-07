Request Price Hits $0.0832 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Request has a market cap of $83.18 million and $683,635.51 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024718 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.99 or 0.99979320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08141864 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,154,342.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.