Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 7th (AEZS, AIRG, AUR, BIOC, BKR, BOH, BOSSY, CALA, CCLP, DBD)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 7th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Aeterna Zentaris Inc alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Odeon Capital Group LLC started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH). Odeon Capital Group LLC issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF). TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.