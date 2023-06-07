Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (ASOMY, ATD, DEO, IPZYF, JSAIY, MLSPF, NA, NFI, PKI, PYPL)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 7th:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 450 ($5.59).

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86).

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65).

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60).

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 575 ($7.15).

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$93.00 to C$92.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $86.00.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 454 ($5.64) to GBX 457 ($5.68).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 810 ($10.07).

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.36).

