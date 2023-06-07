Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (ASOMY, ATD, DEO, IPZYF, JSAIY, MLSPF, NA, NFI, PKI, PYPL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 7th:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 450 ($5.59).

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86).

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65).

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60).

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 575 ($7.15).

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$93.00 to C$92.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $86.00.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 454 ($5.64) to GBX 457 ($5.68).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 810 ($10.07).

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.36).

