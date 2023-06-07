Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2023 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2023 – PTC is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – PTC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00.

4/28/2023 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – PTC had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

4/27/2023 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $152.00.

4/24/2023 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $140.00.

4/14/2023 – PTC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. The stock had a trading volume of 143,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $127.02. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at $891,023,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,712 shares of company stock worth $63,633,786. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

