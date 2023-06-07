Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) recently:

6/2/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $120.00.

5/19/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $174.00 to $152.00.

5/18/2023 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $155.00.

5/7/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $139.00.

4/28/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $151.00.

4/28/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $126.00.

4/18/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

4/17/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. 507,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

