Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.