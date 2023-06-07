Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Residential Secure Income Trading Down 4.7 %
Residential Secure Income stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.80 ($0.86). 514,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,541. Residential Secure Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.20 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.43 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
Further Reading
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.