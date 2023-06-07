Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 4.7 %

Residential Secure Income stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.80 ($0.86). 514,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,541. Residential Secure Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.20 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.43 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

