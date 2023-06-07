ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.77. 780,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,022. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.