Restore plc (LON:RST) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.80

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Restore Stock Up 7.3 %

Restore stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 308.35. The company has a market cap of £362.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 466 ($5.79).

Insider Transactions at Restore

In related news, insider Neil Ritchie bought 6,959 shares of Restore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £19,972.33 ($24,828.85). In other Restore news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($24,828.85). Also, insider Charles Bligh bought 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,405.42). Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Restore

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RST. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.33) to GBX 550 ($6.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

