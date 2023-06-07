Reviewing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blend Labs and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13

Risk and Volatility

Blend Labs currently has a consensus price target of $2.24, suggesting a potential upside of 126.04%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 7,553.06%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $235.20 million 0.98 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.30 Cyxtera Technologies $746.00 million 0.02 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.02

Cyxtera Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50% Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77%

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Blend Labs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

