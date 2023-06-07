Reviewing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 765.05%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% Nuwellis -195.87% -109.40% -75.52%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 25.10 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.41 -$14.52 million ($88.76) -0.03

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Nuwellis

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

