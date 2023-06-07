RGM Capital LLC Purchases 875,382 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,382 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for about 6.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Dynatrace worth $115,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 900,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 8,429,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,001. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

