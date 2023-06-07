RGM Capital LLC Takes $56.61 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 917,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,607,000. Envestnet comprises 3.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock worth $749,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envestnet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of ENV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 254,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading

