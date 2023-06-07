RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares Dividend Increase – €1.10 Per Share

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €1.10 ($1.18) per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RHI Magnesita Trading Up 5.3 %

RHIM opened at GBX 2,622.38 ($32.60) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($19.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,798 ($34.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,244.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,349.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,955 ($36.74) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($34.19) to GBX 2,950 ($36.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.84) to GBX 2,600 ($32.32) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.