RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $6.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $7.07.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKAGY)
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.