Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

