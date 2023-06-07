RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 7,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

