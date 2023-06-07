Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,006,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RHI opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

