Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $41.33

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.33, but opened at $40.18. Roblox shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 1,694,556 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Roblox Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

