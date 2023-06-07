Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $41.33

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.33, but opened at $40.18. Roblox shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 1,694,556 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.
Roblox Stock Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries, Again
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.