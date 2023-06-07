Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.10. 871,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,992. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.38.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock worth $481,727. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.