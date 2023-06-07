Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$75.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.68.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

RCI.B opened at C$59.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.64. The firm has a market cap of C$24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

