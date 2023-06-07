Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $62.98

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.98, but opened at $65.18. Roku shares last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 2,635,913 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,130 shares of company stock worth $959,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

