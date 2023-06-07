Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSE FND traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. 949,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

