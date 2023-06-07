Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.