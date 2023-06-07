Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Princeton Bancorp worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. 2,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,258. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

