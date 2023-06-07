Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned 0.08% of CBIZ worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. 98,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,873 shares of company stock worth $2,055,663. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

