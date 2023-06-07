Roundview Capital LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.39. The company had a trading volume of 130,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.03 and its 200-day moving average is $370.08. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

