Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 13,612 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 592,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,176. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

