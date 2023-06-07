Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 149 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.