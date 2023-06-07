Roundview Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.98. The stock had a trading volume of 379,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.21. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.56 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.