Roundview Capital LLC Sells 60 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $49,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $218.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.37.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

