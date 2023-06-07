Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.10

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 1779528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

