Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.10

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 1779528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.72.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
