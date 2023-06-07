Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Up 7.9%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Rating) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 520,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 205,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

