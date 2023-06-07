RWWM Inc. Sells 463,661 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RWWM Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,661 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises 10.2% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kraft Heinz worth $77,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

KHC stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,828,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.