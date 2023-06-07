Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 653,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 395,165 shares.The stock last traded at $95.95 and had previously closed at $94.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,257,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

