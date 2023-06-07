Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,784 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,368 shares in the company, valued at $63,549,360.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 11,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.