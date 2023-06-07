Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,784 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,368 shares in the company, valued at $63,549,360.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 11,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $31.85.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.