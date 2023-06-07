Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan Brett acquired 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$48,800.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

