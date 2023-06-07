Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.90. The stock had a trading volume of 743,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,550. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

