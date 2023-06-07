Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,410 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.64. 20,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,366. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.