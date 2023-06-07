Savant Capital LLC Acquires 79,441 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.44. 345,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,140. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.